Wow! moments will highlight Grambling season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:18am
Buddy's Blog
O. K. Davis
Our predictions on some highlights moments in the rest of the schedule for Grambling State University’s football season:
•Quarterback DeVante Kincade passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 32-28 win over rival UAPB.
• Safety Joseph McWilliams has two interceptions and six pass breakups in 52-7 triumph against Clark University.
* Kincade has a 404-yard passing total with four touchdowns in 56-7 rout past Mississippi Valley.
* Wide receiver Devohn Lindsey has 10 catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns in 55-7 rout past Mississippi Valley.
