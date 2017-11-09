› Home ›
Well-known names can be good guys, too
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:14am
O. K. Davis
(We get requests to rerun or give an “instant replay” if you will, of various columns we’ve written; one such Corral was about some of the really “good guys” we’ve dealt with through the years)
In more than 50 years of being a sportswriter, I’ve dealt with a plethora of characters.
Some bad, some good.
Sadly, it’s the “bad” ones who get too much of the attention and give the impression to the reader that the majority of subjects we’ve written about fall into the “bad” department.
Not true altogether.
