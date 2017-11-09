› Home ›
Lady Techsters blank Jacksonville St.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:09am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team has been productive this season on set pieces and Sunday was no different, scoring off two corner kicks to help register a 2-0 shutout over Jacksonville State at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
Freshman Elizabeth Doll netted a header goal almost midway through the first half and junior Mylene Roy-Ouellet tallied a goal off a deflection in the 57th minute to give Tech (5-1-2) its first home win of the year.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos