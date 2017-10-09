  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Mississippi State tops Tech, 57-21

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 4:06am
Photo by DONNY CROW#/LA Tech Athletics Communications Louisiana Tech senior running back takes the handoff from quarterback J’Mar Smith during Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Mississippi State scored 36 consecutive points during the first half thanks to a variety of Louisiana Tech mistakes as the SEC Bulldogs topped the C-USA Bulldogs 57-21 before 28,100 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

The attendance marked the second largest in the history of the stadium, trailing only the 28,714 fans at Tech’s game vs. then-Northeast Louisiana University in 1997.

