G-Men grab win over Northwestern St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 4:04am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Martez Carter rushed for 138 yards and Devante Kincade passed for 231 yards as the Grambling State University football team picked up a 23-10 win in its 2017 home opener against Northwestern State at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
“Getting out of the gate really helped us tonight,” Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs said. “Overall I thought we improved from last week and we still need to tackle a bit better. It has good to get the win at home and in front of our home fans.”
