  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cougars explode past D’Arbonne Woods

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 4:02am
in
T. Scott Boatright
091013 Creek Terral C.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES Henry Terral (4) led Cedar Creek with a pair of touchdown runs Friday as the Cougars blasted D’Arbonne Woods, 55-6.

An explosive start is always good for any football team.

But Cedar Creek went nuclear Friday night against D’Arbonne Woods ast Cougars Stadium.

The Cougars put up 35 points in the first 8:08 as they raced away for a 55-6 win over the Timberwolves,

Creek quarterback Jace Moss accounted for the game’s first touchdown only 1:34 into the contest on a five-yard run before adding a second TD 1:04 later as defensive lineman Ben Slusher scooped up a loose ball and returned it 15 yards for a score.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share