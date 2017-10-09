› Home ›
Cougars explode past D’Arbonne Woods
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 4:02am
in
T. Scott Boatright
An explosive start is always good for any football team.
But Cedar Creek went nuclear Friday night against D’Arbonne Woods ast Cougars Stadium.
The Cougars put up 35 points in the first 8:08 as they raced away for a 55-6 win over the Timberwolves,
Creek quarterback Jace Moss accounted for the game’s first touchdown only 1:34 into the contest on a five-yard run before adding a second TD 1:04 later as defensive lineman Ben Slusher scooped up a loose ball and returned it 15 yards for a score.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos