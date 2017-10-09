  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Acadiana rams Ruston with 28-6 win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 4:00am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN Hahsan Jackson (with ball) scored Ruston’s lone touchdown Friday night as the Bearcats fell on the road at Acadiana.

Ruston High School never got into any kind of offensive rhythm while failing to take advantage of a pair of early red zone opportunities Friday as the No. 8 Bearcats fell 28-6 at No. 5 Acadiana Friday night.

The Rams more than doubled Ruston’s offensive output, totaling 449 yards while holding the Bearcats to 221.

Ruston did get some early chances.

Acadiana had to punt on its opening drive following a sack by Ruston’s Noah White, and a 14-yard run by RHS’ Hahsan Jackson moved the ball into the red zone.

