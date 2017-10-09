  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Birds of a feather move with bad weather

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 3:55am
Glynn Harris
091017 Dove Hunt C.jpg
Photo by GLYNN HARRIS An unusual white-winged dove showed up in hunter’s bags this week. In the photo, a common mourning dove is on the left; white-winged dove on the right.

Every April, I head out for southwest Texas for one of my favorite activities. My destination is the Russell Ranch near Menard where I’ll spend a few days hunting Rio Grande turkeys.

I have never seen a Rio here in Louisiana. They don’t live here; our habitat only supports our Eastern sub-species. I wouldn’t have been too surprised last week, though, to see a Rio crossing a road. Why? Hurricanes tend to cause strange things to happen in the bird world.

