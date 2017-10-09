› Home ›
Tech soccer ends in 1-1 tie with Troy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 3:51am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team was holding on to a one-goal advantage for the majority of the match, but Troy was able to equalize late in the second period to force it into overtime where it ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday night at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
Tech (4-1-2) scored in the 38th minute. From there, the Lady Techsters held most of the possession and was holding steady on the back line. However, Troy (2-4-2) found a second gear late and ultimately found the back of the net off a free kick in the 87th minute.
