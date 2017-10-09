› Home ›
Tech wins VB tourney openers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 3:44am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team began the 2017 home portion of the schedule on a high note, snagging wins over both Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Memphis to kick off the Lady Techster Invitational from the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (3-5) made its home debut against the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8), and made short work of its first opponent, downing UAPB in straight sets for the first sweep of the season.
The Techsters’ strong defense was key in the victory, as Pine Bluff never mustered more than 19 points in any of the match’s three sets.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos