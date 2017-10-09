› Home ›
Aldermen to consider next steps on TIF district
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 12:55am
Bids on sports complex also on tap
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston could be several steps closer to its first tax incremental financing district if the Board of Aldermen approves several district-related items on its Monday evening agenda.
The board convenes at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in a meeting that’s open to the public.
Aldermen will also consider accepting a $35.2 million bid for construction of a city sports complex on U.S. 167 south, as well as act on road and infrastructure projects.
