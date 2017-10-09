› Home ›
Officials break ground on second phase of Rock Island Greenway project
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 12:54am
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Friday for the second phase of the Rock Island Greenway shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path. City officials used the ceremony to announce receipt of a $1 million Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana grant that will be used to construct three connecting routes to the greenway. Most of work announced Friday will be done in south Ruston. Phase II of the greenway stretches from West California Avenue to the city limits at West Tennessee Avenue.
