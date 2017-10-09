  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Officials break ground on second phase of Rock Island Greenway project

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/10/2017 - 12:54am
in
Nancy Bergeron
091017 greenway pic C.jpg
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Friday for the second phase of the Rock Island Greenway shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path. City officials used the ceremony to announce receipt of a $1 million Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana grant that will be used to construct three connecting routes to the greenway. Most of work announced Friday will be done in south Ruston. Phase II of the greenway stretches from West California Avenue to the city limits at West Tennessee Avenue.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share