› Home ›
House heads toward passage of Harvey aid bill
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 11:13am
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative grumbling aside, the House is heading toward backing a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Democrats have linked to a temporary increase in America's borrowing authority and keeping the government funded through December.
The House vote on Friday would send the massive package to Trump for his signature, replenishing rapidly dwindling emergency accounts as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma this weekend and Texas picks up the pieces after the devastation of the Harvey storm.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos