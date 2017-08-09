› Home ›
Grambling moves closer to sidewalk project
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 11:10am
Derek J. Amaya
The city of Grambling accepted a $186,291 bid by JD Rebar and Construction, of Alexandria, for their Recreational Trails project that will bring a new sidewalk along the east side of Main Street from the Eddie G. Robinson Museum to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in downtown Grambling.
The city council unanimously approved the proposal during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
The state’s Recreational Trails Program will help pay 80 percent of the project.
