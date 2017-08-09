  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech recognized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 11:07am
Schools ranks in both national service and mid-career salaries
Leader News Service

Louisiana Tech is second in the state among public universities in the amount of money its graduates with a bachelor’s degree make, according to PayScale.com’s 2017-1018 College Salary Report released this week.

Tech graduates rank No. 2 in Louisiana with median mid-career salaries between $51,000 and $95,700.

Tulane, a private university, ranked No. 1 with median mid-career salaries between $54,600 and $114,800. LSU was No. 2 with averages of $52,700 to $100,400 at mid-career.

