› Home ›
Tech recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 11:07am
in
Schools ranks in both national service and mid-career salaries
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech is second in the state among public universities in the amount of money its graduates with a bachelor’s degree make, according to PayScale.com’s 2017-1018 College Salary Report released this week.
Tech graduates rank No. 2 in Louisiana with median mid-career salaries between $51,000 and $95,700.
Tulane, a private university, ranked No. 1 with median mid-career salaries between $54,600 and $114,800. LSU was No. 2 with averages of $52,700 to $100,400 at mid-career.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos