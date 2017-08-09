› Home ›
Great music coming to the Dixie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 11:02am
in
Libby English
We are excited to kick off our 2017-18 Season at the Dixie Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. with The Rod Allen Payne Trio, playing the music of some of the “Great Divas” of popular music.
This will showcase Rod on piano, Lisa Spann as vocalist, and Lawrence Gibbs playing saxophone or clarinet or both.
Season tickets are still $100.00 for five shows with reserved seating, $20 at the door for adults, and two for $10 cash for all students with ID in the balcony.
