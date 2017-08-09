  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Great music coming to the Dixie

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 11:02am
in
Libby English
090817 art talk C.jpg
Submitted photo - Lawrence Gibbs, Lisa Spann and Rod Allen Payne will perform at the Dixie Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are available now.

We are excited to kick off our 2017-18 Season at the Dixie Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. with The Rod Allen Payne Trio, playing the music of some of the “Great Divas” of popular music.

This will showcase Rod on piano, Lisa Spann as vocalist, and Lawrence Gibbs playing saxophone or clarinet or both.

Season tickets are still $100.00 for five shows with reserved seating, $20 at the door for adults, and two for $10 cash for all students with ID in the balcony.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share