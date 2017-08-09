› Home ›
Techsters set for volleyball tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 10:56am
in
After opening the 2017 season with three weeks on the road, the Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team will return home to host the Lady Techster Invitational, running today-Saturday.
Tech (1-5) welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6), Memphis (2-4) and Sam Houston State (1-6) to the Thomas Assembly Center for the weekend round-robin style tournament.
The Lady Techsters will host UAPB at noon today before playing Memphis at 7 p.m.
Tech closes out the 2017 Lady Techsters Invitationl by taking on Sam Houston State at noon on Saturday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos