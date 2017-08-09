  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech soccer team to host Troy

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 10:55am
After spending most of its time on the road so far this season, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will enjoy playing four of its next five matches at home beginning against Troy at 7 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.

The weekend will also include a home matchup against Jacksonville State at 1 p.m. Sunday
Tech (4-1-1) hopes to carry over its stellar play on the road — four victories and one draw — to its home pitch.

The undefeated road season continued this past Sunday with a 2-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe in Monroe.

