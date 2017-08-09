› Home ›
Prep teams set for Week 2
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 10:54am
Tahj Samuel (above) and the Ruston Bearcats and Lincoln Prep hit the road for Week 2 of prep football tonight with RHS going to Acadiana and the Panthers on the road at Delta Charter while Cedar Creek will play host to D’Arbonne Woods. The Bearcats, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association poll, and the Cougars both opened the season with wins while Lincoln Prep fell to Red River. All three of today’s games will start at 7 p.m.
