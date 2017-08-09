› Home ›
Tech to face tough test vs. Miss. State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 10:42am
in
‘Battle of the Bulldogs’ set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
It took Louisiana Tech more than half a game in last weekend’s home opener against Northwestern State to grab hold of “Old Mo” and march on to victory.
This weekend it’ll have to keep that momentum rolling from the start as Tech (1-0) plays host to Mississippi State University (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Mississippi State is coming off a 49-0 win over Charleston Southern while Tech defeated Northwestern State 52-24 despite being tied at 24-24 in the third quarter.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos