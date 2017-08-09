  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech to face tough test vs. Miss. State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/08/2017 - 10:42am
in
‘Battle of the Bulldogs’ set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
090817 Tech Javonte Woodard C.jpg
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech’s Javonte’ Woodard (84) gained 52 yards on his lone reception in last weekend’s season-opening win over Northwestern State University.

It took Louisiana Tech more than half a game in last weekend’s home opener against Northwestern State to grab hold of “Old Mo” and march on to victory.

This weekend it’ll have to keep that momentum rolling from the start as Tech (1-0) plays host to Mississippi State University (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Mississippi State is coming off a 49-0 win over Charleston Southern while Tech defeated Northwestern State 52-24 despite being tied at 24-24 in the third quarter.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share