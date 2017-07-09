  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling resident recounts cousin’s rooftop wait for rescue during Hurricane Harvey

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:24am
Nancy Bergeron
Photo submitted by Dee Clark Nabors - Flood waters rose almost to the rooftops of these Houston homes belonging to family members of Dee Clark Nabors of Grambling.

Dee Clark Nabors has seen the before and after of where she grew up in east Houston.

Before Hurricane Harvey, there were homes, apartment buildings, families with vehicles. Now it’s muck and destruction and few spots, like where her grandmother lives, that people were able to return to.

Nabors, who now lives in Grambling, is in Houston this week literally helping her family dig out. Her parents, six brothers and a number of extended family members will live in Houston.

