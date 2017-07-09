› Home ›
Former Ruston resident, now with Red Cross, awaits anticipated deployment
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:20am
Nancy Bergeron
Emerald Autrey’s next move is up to Hurricane Irma.
Autrey, of Ruston, is a volunteer services specialist with the American Red Cross in Birmingham, Alabama.
“They were already thinking about sending us to Harvey, but now that Irma’s here, they’re telling us to clear our calendars,” Aurtrey said Tuesday.
Volunteer services personnel generally remain at the office, coordinating staffing for disaster response teams on location, tending to volunteer applications, setting up training and providing virtual support for onsite relief workers.
