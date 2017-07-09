› Home ›
Ruston revs recycling campaign
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:15am
Nancy Bergeron
The city of Ruston launched a new program this week aimed at getting more people to recycle.
The city is using a $9,000 grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to step up its marketing in effort to raise awareness of the availability of curbside recycling and the value of diverting recyclable waste from the parish landfill, Haley Perot, Ruston’s Main Street director and community coordinator, said.
