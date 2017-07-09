› Home ›
Ruston Community Theater to hold ‘A Christmas Carol, the musical’ auditions
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:14am
in
Leader News Service
Ruston Community Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming show, “A Christmas Carol, the musical,” at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. Sept. 16.
Both auditions will take place at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
Those who wish to audition should prepare to sing an excerpt from a song of their choice and will be asked to cold read from the script.
Available roles are as follows:
• Ebenezer Scrooge - a wrenching, grasping, scraping, covetous, old sinner
• Ghost of Marley — in life, Scrooge’s partner and only friend
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos