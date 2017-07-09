  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston Community Theater to hold ‘A Christmas Carol, the musical’ auditions

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:14am
Leader News Service
Ruston Community Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming show, “A Christmas Carol, the musical,” at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. Sept. 16.

Both auditions will take place at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

Those who wish to audition should prepare to sing an excerpt from a song of their choice and will be asked to cold read from the script.

Available roles are as follows:

• Ebenezer Scrooge - a wrenching, grasping, scraping, covetous, old sinner
• Ghost of Marley — in life, Scrooge’s partner and only friend

