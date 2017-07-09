› Home ›
Remembering the victims of Sept. 11
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:09am
in
Derek J. Amaya
There’s just some things that leave you speechless.
That’s exactly how my family and I would describe our recent visit to the national 9/11 Museum and Memorial in New York City, just a month shy of the 16th anniversary of the day that changed the world.
I was in fourth grade when 9/11 occurred — young enough to forget most of that year, but still old enough to be consciously aware of the severity of the day. As we weaved our way through the impactful museum image by image, video by video, I started to recollect the day from the perspective of my fourth-grade self.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos