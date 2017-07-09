› Home ›
School Board budget is right call
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:06am
in
The Lincoln Parish School Board made the right decision when it decided to use money from its $37.5-million-plus fund balance rather than asking voters for money, to help pay for a $3.8 million capital outlay program.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved its $77 million budget for the spending year that began July 1.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos