2018 state HOF Class announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:04am
Grambling/NBA standout Larry Wright to be inducted
Leader Sports Service
wright.jpg

NATCHITOCHES ­Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Reggie Wayne, 18-year Major League Baseball pitcher Russ Springer, NBA champion and two-time Grambling All-American Larry Wright, and 15-year NFL receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Stokley are among eight 2018 competitive ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

