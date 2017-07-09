› Home ›
Belton falls in national long drive semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 10:40am
Alexis Belton, daughter of 3rd Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton and his wife Alana, was defeated in the semifinals of the women’s division at the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in Thackerville, Oklahoma, Wednesday night. The 24-year-old Belton took on Sweden’s Sandra Carlborg, the highest-ranked player remaining and winner of four world long drive championships from 2011-15. Belton led through the first three drives and hit a 329-yarder on her final attempt. But Carlborg claimed the semifinals match with a 348-yard drive on her final attempt.
