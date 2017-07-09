  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Hoss’ Garrett honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 10:39am
T. Scott Boatright
Submitted photo - The late L.J. “Hoss” Garrett, former head football coach at Ruston High School, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent Bayou Jamb 2017 in Monroe. Family and friends on hand to honor Garrett included: Kneeling from left to right: Brister Curry, Jackson Mock, Caroline Garrett, Mary Lloyd LeBlanc and Libby Garrett. Second row: Daron Flournoy, Carrie Flournoy, Hoss Flournoy, Loyce Miller, Bess Decuir, Matt Garrett, Carter Decuir, Holly LeBlanc, Duddy Garrett and Pat Garrett. Back row: Candace Garrett, Lee Garrett, Butch Miller, Chris Decuir, Richie LeBlanc, Ben LeBlanc and Jay Garrett.

The late former Ruston High School head coach L.J. “Hoss” Garrett was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during Bayou Jamb 2017 festivities at Malone Stadium on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus.

Garrett went 270-122-21 in 38 years as a head football coach, 35 of them at Ruston High School.

Ruston won state titles under Garrett in 1941, 1947 and 1951. His 1944 Bearcats finished second in the state, and five other Ruston teams reached the state semifinals.

The Bearcats won 47 straight regular-season games and four straight district titles from 1951-54.

