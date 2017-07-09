› Home ›
‘Hoss’ Garrett honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 10:39am
T. Scott Boatright
The late former Ruston High School head coach L.J. “Hoss” Garrett was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during Bayou Jamb 2017 festivities at Malone Stadium on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus.
Garrett went 270-122-21 in 38 years as a head football coach, 35 of them at Ruston High School.
Ruston won state titles under Garrett in 1941, 1947 and 1951. His 1944 Bearcats finished second in the state, and five other Ruston teams reached the state semifinals.
The Bearcats won 47 straight regular-season games and four straight district titles from 1951-54.
