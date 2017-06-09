› Home ›
School board approves budget
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 12:02pm
Murphy: We’re in good financial health
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board approved its $77 million budget for the budget year that began July 1.
The board’s finance committee, composed of five of its six members with District 7 member Trott Hunt absent, endorsed the spending plan Tuesday followed by the board’s official vote during the regularly schedule meeting.
The school board’s fiscal year started July 1 and ends June 30, 2018; however, the board approved the budget Tuesday because state law requires the budget be completed by Sept. 15 of the fiscal year, said George Murphy, Lincoln Parish school district general manager.
