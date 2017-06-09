  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Student finds home away from home at GSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:51am
Jasmine Harris
I’ve been a college student in another city and another state. I went about my days living an average student life.  I went to class. I studied. I ate in the cafe. I did well, but something was missing.  

On a Friday night, my mother called as she normally did. She asked about classes, how my week had gone. It was clear to her that I was in a bit of a rote cycle, with nothing much changing and not much exciting happening. At a minimum, my life was monotonous, if not boring.  

My mother asked, “Well, baby, you know you can still transfer?”  

