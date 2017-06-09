› Home ›
Tax district could be good economic gift
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:47am
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston is not a smokestack industry kind of town.
Which is all the more reason the Board of Aldermen acted rightly when it agreed to begin the process of creating the city’s first tax incremental financing district. In fact, the TIF district could be best economic development gift the board has given the city since a predecessor board approved forming Ruston’s tax incremental district in 1993.
While a TIF district and a TID are different, both are means to the same end: growth.
