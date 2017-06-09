  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Access opens opportunity

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:44am
Even though the official announcement isn’t until Friday, it’s all right to begin celebrating the city of Ruston’s latest good fortune with the Rock Island Greenway project: a $1 million grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

The money, to be received in three annual installments, will be used to build sidewalks or bike paths at three locations in south Ruston that will connect to the greenway.

