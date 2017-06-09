  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech LB Washington awarded by LSWA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:42am
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech linebacker Dae’Von Washington helped lead the Bulldogs to a dominant victory over in-state foe Northwestern State Saturday night thanks to his impressive second half performance against the Demons.

The showing led to Washington being named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Washington, who was just put on scholarship last Friday, recorded two interceptions in the fourth quarter against the Demons and had 26 return yards to help Tech secure a 52-24 season-opening win.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share