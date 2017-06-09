› Home ›
Tech LB Washington awarded by LSWA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:42am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech linebacker Dae’Von Washington helped lead the Bulldogs to a dominant victory over in-state foe Northwestern State Saturday night thanks to his impressive second half performance against the Demons.
The showing led to Washington being named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Washington, who was just put on scholarship last Friday, recorded two interceptions in the fourth quarter against the Demons and had 26 return yards to help Tech secure a 52-24 season-opening win.
