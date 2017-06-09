› Home ›
McNeese nets volleyball win over GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:41am
in
Leader Sports Service
LAKE CHARLES — Chasity Nicks finished with eight kills and six digs, but it wasn’t enough as the Grambling State University volleyball team fell in three set, 3-0, to McNeese State at Memorial Gym on Monday night.
The Cowgirls (3-4) won the match 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.
Nicks tallied a .174 hitting percentage as she finished the night with eight kills on 23 attacks. Kiara Freeman added 13 digs, while L’Muriell Thrower just missed a double-double as she finished with 23 assists and nine digs.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos