Miss. State tops Tech

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:39am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Marta Monne and Gina Cortesi led Louisiana Tech with eight kills each, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Techsters fell in straight sets at Mississippi State.

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team put up a late rally, but dropped a 3-0 decision to Mississippi State Monday evening at the Newell-Grissom Center.

Tech (1-5) faced an uphill battle after the Bulldogs (5-3) staked victories in both the first and second frames. In the third, the Techsters battled throughout, leading 15-14 midway through, but an 8-2 final run for Mississippi State ruined any chance of a Tech comeback.

