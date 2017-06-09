› Home ›
Belton to compete on TV
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 11:19am
in
Golf Channel to air tonight’s Volvik World Long Drive semifinals
Leader Staff Report
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Alexis Belton, daughter of 3rd Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton and his wife Alana, has reached the semifinals of the women’s division at the Volvik World Long Drive Championship.
Belton will take on Sweden’s Sandra Carlborg, the highest-ranked player remaining and winner of four world long drive championships from 2011-15.
The 24-year-old Belton is playing in her first-ever long drive event and topped Mile High Showdown winner Troy Mullins in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos