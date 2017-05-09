› Home ›
Irma strengthens to a Cat 5
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/05/2017 - 11:18am
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path that could take it to the United States.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma had sustained winds of 175mph (280 kph) and was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east of Antigua. It was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).
