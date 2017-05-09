› Home ›
Car etiquette: What to do in parking lots and on the road
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/05/2017 - 11:13am
Grace Tirado
This week we’re going back to some basics. How to avoid road rage is a good start. I was going to be late for work the other day, and I honked my horn at someone driving very slowly on a two- lane road.
Later I determined it was a woman on the phone who would hopefully realize how slowly she was driving and not be inclined to jump out and shoot at me. Lucky me.
Honking your horn or laying on your horn, tailgating another car, blocking the faster lane or making some sort of obscene gesture are sure ways to incite some sort of road rage. The solution is to just not do it.
