› Home ›
Tech’s splashy new press box: ‘You gotta love it’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/05/2017 - 11:07am
in
O. K. Davis
As I walked into the new press box at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday evening, with a view stretching from Texarkana to Tupelo, I felt I was at Tennessee, South Carolina or Auburn.
But this was Louisiana Tech University.
And now, albeit that the previously mentioned Power 5 Conference school’s are larger in size, this is as good as it gets.
Tech has done it up right.
Or, as venerable “Voice of the Bulldogs and Hall of Famer Dave Nitz might say, “You gotta love it!”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos