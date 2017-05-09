› Home ›
Lady Techsters take down Warhawks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/05/2017 - 11:00am
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer remained undefeated on the road this season, registering two second half goals to take down Interstate 20 foe ULM by a score of 2-0 on a hot Sunday afternoon at the ULM Soccer Complex.
The Lady Techsters (4-1-1) have not let the tough non-conference schedule bother them. Having played five of its six matches away from home, the Lady Techsters have come away with four victories and one draw.
