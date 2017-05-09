› Home ›
New school year means 4-H enrollment begins soon
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/05/2017 - 10:51am
Amanda Simmons
We have already had many parents and students asking about how to enroll their child in 4-H and when. 4-H enrollment begins this month for Lincoln Parish Schools and we are looking forward to working with the youth of Lincoln Parish this year. We have some great educational programs planned for monthly club meetings and we have many fun experiences planned for the parish as well.
This year we will be focusing our educational efforts on “Agriculture Awareness.”
