Great weekend for football
It was a very good weekend for Ruston football fans as all three of our city teams opened the season in winning fashion. Even better, all three wins came in games against longtime rivals.
Things kicked off Friday night as Ruston High School and Cedar Creek School both pulled off big wins.
The football rivalry between Ruston High School and Neville High School is one of Louisiana’s most-storied, dating back 86-years.
Neville entered Friday’s contest riding a 50-game home win streak and having taken the last six games over the Bearcats.
