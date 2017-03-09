  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Carter, Kincade pegged as top GSU players

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 3:14am
O.K. Davis
Scary thought: Grambling State University’s football team could be even better in 2017.

Reason?

The Tigers return several, mega-impact players from last year’s 11-1 overall, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference title winning and Celebration Bowl victorious squad.

The trend during the four years of Head Coach Broderick Fobbs is winning consistently: a 28-9 record and championships in its division (West) or overall for the SWAC.

And it likely won’t end anytime soon.

Read on about our picks for the leading G-Men in 2017:

Most Valuable Player

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

