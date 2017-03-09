› Home ›
Carter, Kincade pegged as top GSU players
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 3:14am
O.K. Davis
Scary thought: Grambling State University’s football team could be even better in 2017.
Reason?
The Tigers return several, mega-impact players from last year’s 11-1 overall, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference title winning and Celebration Bowl victorious squad.
The trend during the four years of Head Coach Broderick Fobbs is winning consistently: a 28-9 record and championships in its division (West) or overall for the SWAC.
And it likely won’t end anytime soon.
Read on about our picks for the leading G-Men in 2017:
Most Valuable Player
