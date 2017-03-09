  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs end strong vs. Demons

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 3:07am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LATechSportsPix.com Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz congratulates running back Jaqwis Dancy following Dancy’s four-yard touchdown run. Dancy missed most of last season fighting stage 5 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Senior Jarred Craft scored three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth quarter scores, to lead Louisiana Tech to a 52-24 victory over Northwestern State Saturday night before 24,002 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium.

After Northwestern State (0-1) scored a pair of touchdowns following Tech (1-0) turnovers early in the third quarter to tie the game at 24-24, the Bulldogs answered with 28 unanswered points, including 21 in the final stanza to dodge the upset bug in the opener for both teams.

