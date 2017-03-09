  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats grab big win over Neville

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 3:02am
in
T. Scott Boatright
090217 RHS Samuel C.jpg
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN Ruston’s Tahj Samuel (9) crosses the goal line to complete his 53-yard scoring reception during the second quarter of the Bearcats win over Neville Friday night.

MONROE — The football rivalry between Ruston High School and Neville High School is one of Louisiana most-storied, dating back 86-years with the Tigers winning the last six over the Bearcats.

But Ruston finally came out on top Friday night as the Bearcats took charge early and held off Neville late as RHS’ snapped Neville’s 50 home game winning streak.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share