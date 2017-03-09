› Home ›
Bearcats grab big win over Neville
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 3:02am
in
T. Scott Boatright
MONROE — The football rivalry between Ruston High School and Neville High School is one of Louisiana most-storied, dating back 86-years with the Tigers winning the last six over the Bearcats.
But Ruston finally came out on top Friday night as the Bearcats took charge early and held off Neville late as RHS’ snapped Neville’s 50 home game winning streak.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos