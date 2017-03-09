  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cedar Creek battles back vs. Loyola Prep

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 2:59am
in
T. Scott Boatright
090317 Creek Marcus C.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES Cedar Creek’s Tripp Marcus (5) led the Cougars with 99 rushing ards in Friday’s win over Loyola Prep.

Cedar Creek head football coach Ben Haddox has scheduled his Class 1A Cougars the past four years to play Loyola Prep, which is now in 3A after moving down from 4A, feeling that playing the bigger school will help his team later in the season.

This season it helped right off the bat as Creek battled back from a two score deficit heading into the fourth quarter to take a 20-15 comeback win over the Flyers Friday night in the season opener at Cougars Stadium in a game that went down to the final play.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share