Cedar Creek battles back vs. Loyola Prep
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 2:59am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek head football coach Ben Haddox has scheduled his Class 1A Cougars the past four years to play Loyola Prep, which is now in 3A after moving down from 4A, feeling that playing the bigger school will help his team later in the season.
This season it helped right off the bat as Creek battled back from a two score deficit heading into the fourth quarter to take a 20-15 comeback win over the Flyers Friday night in the season opener at Cougars Stadium in a game that went down to the final play.
