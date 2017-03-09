› Home ›
Antley tapped for national award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/03/2017 - 2:50am
Glynn Harris
On my way to Downsville to visit Jerry Antley, one of this year’s recipients of the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame award, a hen turkey crossed the road. I mentioned the turkey to Antley and he asked a question that is totally in keeping with who he is and how he thinks.
“Did she have any poults (young turkeys) with her?”
One of the main reasons Antley was selected for this prestigious national award is his passion for the wild turkey.
