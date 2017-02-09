› Home ›
The gift of life
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/02/2017 - 11:00pm
Kidney donors, recipients share their stories
Kailee Courts
When Emarea Scott, of Ruston, was told her mother needed a kidney transplant, she didn’t think twice about donating her own kidney.
After three weeks of tests and blood work, she found out that she was a match and could donate her kidney to her mother, Belinda Scott, also of Ruston.
“She said to me, ‘Mom you have given me life — if I have to give you my kidney then I will,” said Belinda Scott. “She put her career on hold to this for me.”
