School district budget on tap

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/02/2017 - 10:54pm
Finance committee to review proposal to put up for vote
Derek J. Amaya

The Lincoln Parish School Board’s finance committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the school district’s proposed $77 million budget for the spending year that begins Oct. 1.

Tuesday’s 5:45 p.m. committee meeting will precede the regularly scheduled board at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Parish School Board central office.

The proposed budget includes increasing the amount of supplement checks in November by $500 for certificated employees and $250 for support employees as well as $3.8 million amount allotted toward capital outlay plans throughout the school district.

