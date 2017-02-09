› Home ›
School district budget on tap
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/02/2017 - 10:54pm
Finance committee to review proposal to put up for vote
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board’s finance committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the school district’s proposed $77 million budget for the spending year that begins Oct. 1.
Tuesday’s 5:45 p.m. committee meeting will precede the regularly scheduled board at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Parish School Board central office.
The proposed budget includes increasing the amount of supplement checks in November by $500 for certificated employees and $250 for support employees as well as $3.8 million amount allotted toward capital outlay plans throughout the school district.
